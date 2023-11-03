KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead following a multivehicle crash on Parkside Drive in West Knoxville on Friday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction unit investigating the fatal crash involving one motorcycle and one car. It occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 on Parkside Drive at Sherway Road. The motorcyclist was taken to Tennova Turkey Creek, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries have been reported.

KCSO said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

KCSO added that Sherway Road and East and West bound lanes of Parkside Drive will be closed until 5:30 p.m.