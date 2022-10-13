KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department said multiple people were rescued following an apartment fire in West Knoxville Thursday night.

At 8:54 p.m., KFD shared that crews were working to extinguish a fire on Flanders Lane at The Country Day Apartment. KFD added that there were reports of multiple people trapped in the building.

Around 20 minutes later, KFD shared that their incident command has reported that the fire was out. In addition, all those trapped were rescued. Of those rescued, KFD said four adults and three children were sent to the hospital. All are being evaluated for smoke in elation.

A KFD spokesperson added that two of the seven sent to the hospital are police officers who were involved in the rescue efforts.

WATE has a crew on the scene and will update as more information become available.