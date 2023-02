KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found injured after a shooting in North Knoxville on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said there are possible suspects who ran from the scene.

Police responded to Badgett Drive near Goins Drive after a shooting around 5 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man with one gunshot wound.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is initiating the investigation. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.