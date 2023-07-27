KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muse Knoxville is committed to promoting a healthier Knoxville community through play.

On July 27, the Muse unveiled its new and improved “Healthy Kids Clinic” Exhibit. This interactive space encourages children to explore health and wellness through hands-on activities.

“This revamped space is not only a testament to our commitment to education and health, but it also holds immense importance for our region. The exhibits focus on teaching children the science and interconnectedness of the mind and body is a crucial step to nurturing a happier, healthier, and more resilient Knoxville community,” said Allison Comer, executive director of Muse Knoxville.

According to a release about the exhibit, it allows children to immerse themselves in role-play within a creative environment. This play can help children and their caregivers adopt healthy habits, such as regular dental and wellness checkups.

Healthy Kids Clinic at Muse Knoxville (WATE)

Ribbon cutting for the Healthy Kids Clinic at Muse Knoxville (WATE)

“By introducing children to the science of their own bodies through interactive and play-based learning, we empower them with the knowledge that will shape their choices and habits throughout their entire lives,” said Comer.

The museum hopes that the improved exhibit will encourage children and their caregivers to practice positive health behaviors.

“Creating lifelong healthy habits starts with a healthy young mind and the Healthy Kids Clinic exhibit serves as a dynamic platform to engage young minds and instill in them an understanding of how their bodies work and the importance of making positive changes for their well-being,” said Comer.

In addition to the “Healthy Kids Clinic,” Muse Knoxville also opened its “We BeeLong” exhibit on Thursday.