KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For Mother’s Day this year, Zoo Knoxville is encouraging the public to name a parakeet after their mothers.

“What do you get for the special person in your life who has everything? Name a parakeet after them!” Zoo Knoxville stated on its website.

Here’s how it works, a person can name a parakeet for $10 and then get a digital certificate and a free seed stick used to feed the newly named bird. The event will be held between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

The names will be featured on a poster inside of the facility’s Budgie Landing Aviary in Kids Cove from May 12-14. According to Zoo Knoxville’s Facebook page, only first names will be displayed.

Naming submissions will need to be sent before 12 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

When visiting the Zoo Knoxville website, fill out the form for the honoree’s first name, second honoree’s first name, third honoree’s first name, fourth honoree’s first name and fifth honoree’s first name.

To fill out the form, click here.