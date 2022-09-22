KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver who earned national driver of the year honors from the National Tank Truck Carriers has had $2,500 donated on his behalf to a nonprofit helping truck drivers who are out of work due to injury or illness.

Highway Transport driver Thomas “Tom” Frain was recognized earlier this year as the 2021-2022 Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year Grand Champion. The donation was made in his name by the National Tank Truck Carriers to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) as part of the award. He drives for Highway Transport, which is headquartered in Knoxville.

“The NTTC is pleased to provide this donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund on behalf of Mr. Frain,” said William Lusk, NTTC manager of education and government relations. “It’s important for us to recognize the leaders in our community while also giving back to those who move our industry forward. Our hope is that this funding will help SCF fulfill its mission to aid drivers and their families during a difficult season.”

Shannon Currier, St. Christopher Fund director of philanthropy said, “We want to congratulate Tom for his well-deserved national recognition and thank NTTC for its support. There are so many unknowns when a family member gets sick or is suddenly out of work, and these situations leave families stressed and confused on how to proceed with everyday life. Donations allow us to further enhance the health and well-being of semi-truck drivers and their loved ones when an unexpected illness or injury occurs.”

St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund’s mission is to help over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. The nonprofit’s assistance can be in the form of direct payment to provide for household living expenses such as rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments, and insurance. It also offers health and wellness programs such as diabetes prevention and smoking cessation.

“It’s an honor to have a donation sent in my name to a group that gives back in such an impactful way to the trucking community,” Frain said. “St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund does an outstanding job of assisting my fellow drivers and their families during hardships.”

Frain and Lusk recently joined the nonprofit’s ‘Highway to Hope’ podcast to talk about a career in trucking, the Driver of the Year program and the donation. The podcast can be listened to at truckersfund.org/scf-podcasts.