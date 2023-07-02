LINCOLN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After a violent incident involving his wife and a brief stint on the run, a man has been arrested in Knoxville, Tennesee, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 53-year-old Randall Shropshire shot his wife, Leandre Shropshire, multiple times before pushing her from a car on Highway-321 near Exit 28. Mrs. Shropshire was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Highway-321 was closed during the on-scene investigation, and officials say, Mr. Shropshire, a Lincolnton resident, was identified as a suspect.

According to authorities, Mr. Shropshire’s phone pinged early Saturday morning, July 1, in Knox County Tennesee. Mr. Shropshire was found barricaded in a motel room nearby, but Knox County deputies were able to arrest him.

Mr. Shropshire is facing a felony attempted first-degree murder charge in Lincoln County. He is currently being held without bond in Tennesee awaiting an extradition hearing.