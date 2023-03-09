KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 40 animals are now being cared for at an animal shelter after they were removed from a home by Knoxville Animal Control officers late Wednesday.

Young-Williams Animal Center said that they have received 38 animals from the home including 17 dogs, 12 cats, two guinea pigs, three rats, one bearded dragon, one gecko, one turtle, and one parakeet.

Five animals were found dead in the home.

“Our team worked for several hours to meet immediate medical needs, settle the animals comfortably in the shelter and begin a thorough assessment of their condition,” the shelter said. “The animals remain in our care and will continue to be evaluated and treated by our veterinarian team. We will provide updates on their status and health as available.”

The condition of the animals was not yet made available.