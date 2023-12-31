KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During 2023, nearly 500 people died from suspected overdoses in Knox County according to the Knox County District Attorney’s office.

District Attorney Charme Allen’s office maintains a Suspected Overdose Death Dashboard using data provided by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. While the data can fluctuate over time if the medical examiner determines that a death was not caused by an overdose, as of New Years Eve, the dashboard states that 469 people died of suspected overdoses in Knox County in 2023.

45 of those suspected overdoses happened in December, although data has not yet been entered for December 29-31.

A chart from the DA’s office showing the date that suspected overdose deaths happen bounces frequently between none and three or four deaths, but a few dates appear to show slightly higher spikes. On April 1, the chart records six suspected overdose deaths. May 12, July 14 and November 8 each show 5 deaths on the chart.

Although the final number of suspected overdose deaths has not yet been released, it appears that there were less suspected overdose deaths in 2023 than in the year prior. In 2022, the DA’s office record 511 overdose deaths.

Compared to 2022 and 2021, the 2023’s number may feel encouraging, but 2023’s suspected overdose deaths are still more than double the number of deaths that happened in 2016, the first year that the DA’s office released a report for the number of fatal overdose victims in Knox County. The number of overdose deaths recorded in the previous reports were:

2016 – 224 overdose deaths

2017 – 293 overdose deaths

2018 – 325 overdose deaths

2019 – 293 overdose deaths

2020 – 383 overdose deaths

2021 – 533 overdose deaths

Each of these reports are listed on the DA’s Suspected Overdose Death Dashboard.

Earlier this year, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center released a report on drug-related deaths in Knox and Anderson County in 2022, which also listed the top 10 drugs that were found in the more than 600 overdose deaths that happened in the two counties. While it may seem unsurprising, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues were found in 463 of the drug related deaths, and Methamphetamine was found in 295 of the drug related deaths, according to the report.

It’s still too early to report what caused the nearly 500 suspected overdose deaths that happened in Knox County during 2023, in June, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a list of the top 10 drugs that were projected to be submitted statewide to TBI’s Crime Labs. Among those top 10 were fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xylazine.

For those struggling with addiction, there are resources available. The Tennessee REDLINE offers substance misuse treatment referrals 24/7, 365 days a year, and it can be reached by phone call or text at 1-800-889-9789. the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also has a national helpline available at 1-800-662-4357.

For those in the Knoxville area, Metro Drug Coalition also offers education, harm reduction programs, and recovery support services to anyone looking to seek a life free from substance misuse. In addition to events and online resources, MDC also opened The Gateway, which is located just outside of downtown Knoxville. The Gateway is a recover community center that provided individuals struggling with addiction nearly 23,000 services in its first year of operations.

To view The Gateway’s calendar, click here.