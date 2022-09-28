The Dick’s Sporting Goods signage is seen at their store on March 26, 2020 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from a Knoxville sports store.

Over $5,800 worth of Titleist golf clubs were stolen from the DICK’S House of Sport at the West Town Mall on Sept. 17 around 6 p.m. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers released images from security footage of two men suspected in the theft.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Photo: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

The DICK’S House of Sport concept store was the second of its kind when it opened in June 2021. It features a 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track, a 40 ft. rock climbing wall, batting cages, putting green, golf hitting bays with TrackMan simulators and indoor turf soccer cage.