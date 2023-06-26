KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first-ever woods biking and hiking trail in Farragut is open for use. The new trail comes as Farragut is working to expand the trails and sidewalks within the city.

“This is the first trail we’ve ever built in the woods,” said Farragut Mayor Ron Williams. “We have more trails than any other town our size in the United States. We put trails everywhere that we can and whenever you see a new subdivision, you’ll see a trail and you’ll see sidewalks. Then we try to connect those together like what we have done down here.”

The adaptive mountain bike and hiking trail at McFee Park was built by Contour Trail Design, a Knoxville-based company. According to a release from the Town of Farragut, the 1.5-mile trail was built so that riders of all skill levels, including disabled athletes riding adaptive equipment, could use it.

The idea for the trail was years in the making according to Williams. He shared that the town was looking for funds and Tennova Healthcare stepped up. Overall, Tennova donated $50,000 to help build the trail.

“To be able to partner with the town of Farragut on a wellness initiative and a project such as this was just a no-brainer for us. We’re excited to help bring this project to fruition and to have something for the community for years and years to come,” said Tony Benneton with Tennova.

Sign for the adaptive mountain bike and hiking trail at McFee Park in Farragut (WATE)

Adaptive mountain bike and hiking trail at McFee Park in Farragut (WATE)

Adaptive mountain bike and hiking trail at McFee Park in Farragut (WATE)

Sign designating which way hikers and bikes go on the new adaptive trail at McFee Park in Farragut (WATE)

Adaptive mountain bike and hiking trail at McFee Park in Farragut (WATE)

Ribbon cutting for the new adaptive mountain bike and hiking trail at McFee Park in Farragut (WATE)

Williams added that this trail is just the start of adaptive bike trails in the woods that the town hopes to create.

“We are very seriously looking at purchasing more property down the street and it’s about 70 acres and with that probably half of its woods. So what we’d like to do is continue to put more of this type of trail in the woods,” said Williams.

McFee Park is also growing. The 53-acre park has pickleball, tennis and basketball courts as well as a splash pad. Williams added that the park will also have a dog park in the future.

“So as we grow our parks, you’ll see more amenities, listening to the people about what they want,” said Williams.