KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the largest discount retailers in the country will soon open a new location in Knoxville for shoppers to enjoy.

Burlington Stores. Inc. will open a new location at the Centre at Deane Hill shopping center, just across the street from the West Town Mall.

Located at 202 Morrell Road, the new store is expected to open in fall 2023. A specific opening date has not yet been announced.

It will be the 18th Burlington store in Tennessee and the second in Knoxville after the Seven Oaks Drive location.

With Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion and over 900 stores in the U.S., Burlington is the third largest off-price retailer in the country.