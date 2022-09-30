KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new cocktail bar that opened in Market Square, is bringing the whimsy of wonderland to East Tennessee.

It’s called “Alice in Appalachia”. The bar is made complete with the rabbit hole bar, the mad hatter event space, and a “Through the looking glass” retail space. The bar features tea, espresso and cocktails with “Alice” inspired character names – including “Spiked Alice”, Dagnabbit and the Moon Hatter.

It also has tea party snacks, like cocktail cupcakes and moonshine truffles. The owner also plans to build an outdoor patio with grass-green carpets, purple checkered umbrellas and six-foot decorative mushrooms.

“It’s a step into wonderland. It’s our southern spin on Alice in Wonderland, so you can come in and have a beautiful glitter cat cocktail or a Jabberwocky. You can sip and shop while you go next door,” said Paula West, owner/manager. “We’re just hoping that you feel like you’ve stepped into a fairytale when you come here.”

This is just the latest business launched by the west family. They also own Earth to the Old City next door to the new bar, along with Bernadette’s Crystal Gardens, Preservation Pub, Scruffy City Hall and Tommy Trents.