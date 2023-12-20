KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has a new college on campus. It’s designed to help students pursue ever-changing technologies and prepare students for future careers in the technology field.

“Come work with us to identify emerging future talent needs,” College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies Dean Ozlem Kilic said. “As disciplines collide with these emerging technologies, new applications emerge out of that. The speed of change of the landscape in the workforce is quicker than we are conventionally accustomed to.”

Think about this, by the time current freshmen graduate, the workforce will have made dramatic changes when it comes to technology. Therefore, it’s important to have the support of industry experts.

“Enabling that collaboration across colleges to address that future gap is what we are striving for,” Kilic said. “Having an entity on campus that is fine-tuned with industry and fine-tuned with what the future is bringing to form that blank slate which is a very customizable degree for any student on campus.”

Students will start a project during their freshman year that could ultimately become their career. It’s something investors and industry experts are paying attention to.

“They learn design skills and we look in our investor partners as they have their visions set in their first course,” Kilic said. “We will continue engaging our partners throughout our student’s career on campus to make sure we are delivering rewarding careers and gainful employment for our graduates.”

The college held an industry night on December 14 with panels that went over future plans for the college, again the goal is to continue networking with industry leaders.