KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new dog park is open in Knoxville bringing Knox County closer to having the most dog parks per capita in the nation.

The new dog park in the Holston Hills neighborhood on Holston Drive in East Knoxville.

“This was an area that was blighted before. We’ve turned in something that was not very nice into a real public amenity, and it was also inspired by a young lady named Kylie Watson. A 4-H’er, who campaigned tirelessly to get a dog park in her community,” said Randy Boyd, chairman of the Boyd Foundation.

Boyd went on to say that he was particularly proud of this park because of the work that Watson put into creating it and the great example she is of the kind of young people that 4-H develops.

He went on to say that it took a lot of effort to get this park together.

“We have to get the community bought in a lot of city and county approvals. To get done, it’s been a long process, but it’s been worth it. We still have some work left to do, a lot of the play amenities are still yet to come, but within the next two months we should have everything ready for the dogs to play,” said Boyd.

Holston-Chilhowee Dog Park (WATE)

The park is one of 10 parks built using $500,000 in grants from the Boyd Foundation. The parks’ locations were chosen during a 2020 contest; five are planned for the county and five for the city.

“The great thing about dog parks are they bring people together. It’s not just for the dog, but it’s also for the people. And in this day and time, we need more things that bring people together, not tear us apart,” said Boyd.

The Holston Hills dog park is the second park in Knoxville to be completed with the grant. The first was the Sam Duff Dog Park on Chapman Highway in South Knoxville.

“The city is still looking for ideas on the additional three dog parks, and they’ll be looking for the public to be able to provide input. These are the people’s parks, and so the people should have a say in it and what we put in them,” said Boyd.

Two other parks have been opened in Knox County, including Beverly Park Dog Park. The other dog parks are planned for Fountain City, Fourth and Gill, Oakwood/Lincoln, Powell, New Harvest Park, Corryton/Gibbs, Halls and Karns.

Once all 10 dog parks are finished, Knox County will have the most dog parks per capita in the nation. To find other dog parks in Knoxville, click here.