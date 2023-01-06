KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools celebrated the opening of the new Adrian Burnett Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The new school building cost $19.95 million and aims to replace the original school that sits next to it, which was built in 1976.

Teachers, families and county leaders attended the ceremony where Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Principal Stephanie Prince spoke before the ribbon-cutting. The superintendent said the updates in the new building will make the learning experience better for students.

“We just think kids are going to have such a better experience here with specialized areas for art, the gym, music and those kinds of things. So, I think it’s going to be a much better experience, a much more enriching experience for them,” Rysewyk said.

The new building has 34 classrooms, two special education classrooms, a gym and a tornado shelter. It also includes specialized rooms for art and music. With 94,000 square feet, the new building can hold 800 students. The students will begin using the new school building when they return from winter break on Jan. 9.

The original school building is set to be demolished in the coming months.