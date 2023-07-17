KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New trail closures at Knoxville‘s largest and most visited park have begun as a two-year, multimillion-dollar renovation project continues to progress.

The Lakeshore Park trail from the end of the Woodland Marsh/ River Pier to Fourth Creek will be closed until the construction project is completed in early 2024. Work crews will be repairing damage to the trail, constructing a new path, as well as working on the warm-season meadow and new sculptural mound.

Three miles of official trail will continue to be accessible through the completion of the project, a 2.5-mile loop of trail is illustrated in blue on the map below.

The Northshore Drive entrance to the park will remain closed until construction is complete.

Trail closures beginning July 17, 2023 marked in orange. A temporary 2.5-trail loop is marked in blue.

These closures correspond with the second phase of the project, which began in April 2022. Phase 2 additions include a new baseball complex, pickleball courts, a basketball court, the 35-foot high sculptural mound, three new pavilions and a new playground.

The previous phase of construction began in 2015 with the construction of the Hank Rappe Playground and ended in 2020 with the completion of the HGTV Overlook. Other recent additions include the new Marble Pavilion, four new parking lots, 340 feet of boardwalk pathway along the water’s edge, and a new public restroom building.

The renovations were largely funded by a $35 million donation from the Haslam family.

Lakeshore Park opened in 1995 on 60 acres of leased land at the Lakeshore Mental Health Institute and has grown to include 185 acres. The park is owned by the City of Knoxville and managed by the Lakeshore Park Conservancy.