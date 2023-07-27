KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muse Knoxville has a new exhibit that is creating a lot of buzz.

The “We BeeLong” exhibit opened on July 27 in the museum’s outdoor space located in Chilhowee Park. Its purpose is to educate children about “the importance of pollinators, specifically honeybees, and their critical role in our ecosystem” according to a release from the museum.

“[Bee are] the unsung heroes of our space. And so, anything that we can do to teach kiddos, teach caregivers about their importance through the power of play. That’s super important to us,” said Comer.

The Muse shared that the exhibit will engage all five senses and encourage a lifelong love for honeybees. Visitors can enjoy interactive activities and informative panels, and see the newly renovated Pollinator Gardens. They can also immerse themselves in a captivating bee-focused wall mural painted by a local artist.

Ribbon cutting on July 27 at Muse Knoxville for their new ‘We BeeLong’ exhibit (WATE)

“I hope that people come out to this space and that they are just so inspired by all of the native pollinators and the facts about bees and other insects. That they take a moment in their personal lives to think ‘How can we support bees better? What can we do to be more sustainable in our environment in that way? And how can I do it in a way that’s fun?’” said Comer.

According to Muse, the exhibit is expected to attract thousands of visitors each year and provide an excellent opportunity for families to explore and learn about the fascinating world of honeybees.

“We’re thankful for the support from the City of Knoxville and Knox County for making this exhibit come to life. It’s been years in the making and we’re just thrilled that we can finally allow families to play in it,” said Comer.

This is one of two exhibits to open at Muse Knoxville on Thursday. Shortly after the ribbon was cut for this exhibit, the museum cut the ribbon for their new and improved “Healthy Kids Clinic” exhibit.