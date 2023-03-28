KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a new tool that could save money while exploring Knoxville’s history. The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society have launched a pass called “PastPort.”

“The passport is an update from the previous combo pass we’ve done before, Now, alongside your ticket to all of Knoxville’s history, you also get a souvenir to take with you about the history you’ve learned while you’ve been out visiting the historic houses,” said Jennifer Lee, director of Development for the Blount Mansion Association.

The passport will give patrons admission to a regular tour of James White’s Fort, Blount Mansion, Crescent Bend, Marble Springs, Historic Ramsey House, Mabry-Hazen House, Westwood and the Museum of East Tennessee History.

The profits from each one will go to the Historic House Museums of Knoxville.

“Knoxville is a gold mine for our country’s history,” said Lee. “At the latest, our homes are around about 235-240 years old. We see the birth of the city of Knoxville, we see the birth of the state of Tennessee and the city’s development going forward.”

The “PastPort” costs $40. According to Lee, the cost of visiting all the houses included equals around $80 in total. It also does not have an exploration date.

The passes can be bought at James White’s Fort, Blount Mansion, Marble Springs, Historic Ramsey House, Mabry-Hazen House, Westwood, Museum of East Tennessee History and Visit Knoxville.