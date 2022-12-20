KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Knox County government program is giving students a snapshot of being in a leadership role.

The Junior Commission Program is the brainchild of Knox County Commissioner At-Large Larsen Jay. The idea came to him after seeing community participation dwindle year after year. Jay wanted to pull back the curtain on local government and engage people early on.

“How can we talk to the next generation now? Get them engaged in civic education. Get them engaged in their local government. Help them better understand what a commissioner does, walk alongside and then hopefully inspire that person to get involved, run for office, come be part of their local government in the future,” Jay says.

The program is open to high school juniors and seniors in Knox County. 11 students will get the chance to be a guest of their district’s commissioner. Participants will attend commission meetings, work sessions and community events.

Jay says the program will teach students what it takes to run a local government from the inside out and hopefully inspire them to get involved and make a difference.

“I hope students will come out of the Junior Commissioner Program with a sense of appreciation for what local government is. The glue that holds all of these systems together that allows us to prosper. That allows us to work and live and live in a wonderful community,” Jay says.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 23. Students will be notified if they’ve been selected during the week of Jan. 9. Visit commission.knoxcountytn.gov/junior-commissioner to apply.

There is a similar program for the city of Knoxville called the Youth Council. It allows teenagers to learn about municipal services, collaborate with peers and youth-serving nonprofit organizations, and create a strategic plan focusing on issues impacting Knoxville’s youth.