KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced a new special education plan on Tuesday that will be implemented in 2024.

The announcement came tonight during a school board work session after the recently-formed special education task force presented five recommendations last month. It is set to be implemented in January.

Recommendations from the task force included creating a new code of conduct, a uniform set of expectations, and making sure special education teachers have more resources like aides and assistant teachers.

Knox County Schools did its own report on special education and found parents want a ‘students first’ approach in school.

Jason Myers, Knox County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Student Success said the district has plans to make numerous changes and improvements in special education.

During the meeting Knox County Board of Education vice chair Betsy Henderson asked that the superintendent create a plan including a timeline with deadlines to implement the recommendations and present that to the school board in November.