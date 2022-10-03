KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new splash pad is being built at Carl Cowan Park in Knoxville.
On Oct. 3, Knox County Parks & Recreation began demolition and construction of the splash pad. A splash pad in the park was originally installed 15 years ago and it was the county’s oldest splash pad. The new pad will be woodland forest-themed.
“Our team is working hard to build park facilities that create lasting and memorable experiences that highlight the best of what these parks and their neighborhoods have to offer,” Parks & Recreation Senior Director Joe Mack said.
The pad is expected to be up and running prior to the 2023 season. While construction continues, the splash pad area is closed.