KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new splash pad is being built at Carl Cowan Park in Knoxville.

On Oct. 3, Knox County Parks & Recreation began demolition and construction of the splash pad. A splash pad in the park was originally installed 15 years ago and it was the county’s oldest splash pad. The new pad will be woodland forest-themed.

Construction of a new Carl Cowan Park splashpad (WATE)

“Our team is working hard to build park facilities that create lasting and memorable experiences that highlight the best of what these parks and their neighborhoods have to offer,” Parks & Recreation Senior Director Joe Mack said.

The pad is expected to be up and running prior to the 2023 season. While construction continues, the splash pad area is closed.