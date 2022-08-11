FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Topgolf in Farragut is officially open on Friday but many got to check it out early during their soft opening this week. The new complex is bringing entertainment and jobs to the area.

“Actually my neighbor told me about it. She said they’re opening tomorrow, but they’re having a soft opening today. So we thought we’d come out and try it out,” said Claire Poole from Knoxville.

Quite a few people like Poole took advantage of the soft opening of Topgolf. It was also a chance for new employees to get the hang of working out of the facility.

“It’s just been unbelievable the amount of support and people so anxious to get out here and enjoy Topgolf,” said Mark Grenier, the Director of Operations.

According to Grenier, Topgolf has brought more than 400 jobs to Farragut and they’re always looking for new hires.

“We are always looking for great people. One cool thing about Topgolf is we really focus on hiring the right person and then training them for the job that they are most interested in doing. But we have all of the restaurant jobs, typical restaurant jobs, servers, cooks, dishwashers, bussers, etc. Food runners. We have an entire facilities department”

Topgolf is also bringing big bucks to Farragut’s economy.

“Topgolf’s a big magnet. They bring other businesses, entertainment businesses, and hotels that will be near Topgolf and that’s what’s going to drive it right there. Once they see the parking lot packed other companies will want to be near them,” said Mayor of Farragut Ron Williams.

Grenier adds, “one of the things outside of the jobs that we’ll bring to this side of town and specifically Farragut is the revenue that we’ll generate which obviously creates tax dollars.”

They’re expecting lines out the door come Friday.

This is Topgolfs 79th location globally and its third in Tennessee. Their other locations are in Chattanooga and Nashville. They’ve also broken ground on another location in Memphis.

If you’re interested in applying for a position at Topgolf, you can check out their hiring website here.