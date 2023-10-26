KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new mile-long trail has opened in Knoxville just in time for fall weather.

The new trail honors Scott Cleland, brother of Nancy Cleland’s donation made the trail possible. She gave the Legacy Parks Foundation her property next to West Hills Park. The foundation then gave four acres of the land to the City of Knoxville to help create the new trail.

“We’re grateful that Nancy allowed us the create another amenity in an already great city park,” said Carol Evans, Legacy Parks executive director. “Natural surface trails are easy on the joints, provide both solitude and adventure and expand the options for ways in which everyone can enjoy the outdoors.”

The new trail is great for hiking and biking. Evans added that it is a good way to introduce children to hiking. According to Legacy Parks, the trail will be surfaced with compacted stone. They also plan to build an introductory bike skills area across the greenway from the trail early next year.

“This morning we had someone say ‘Hey I walk this trail every day now.’ Another person said ‘I feel like I’m in the Smokies when I’m on that trail’ and I think that’s the beauty of being in the woods. We have these wonderful pockets of woods but you could feel like you’re in the middle of a national forest because once you’re in the woods, you’re surrounded by trees and the fall colors,” said Evans.

The Legacy Parks Foundation has been helping add more trails and parks around the city to make it easier for people to use them on lunch breaks, after work or as a weekend activity to get outdoors.

“The partnership with Legacy Parks Foundation allows us to add a new feature to this park that is not found in the area, said Indya Kincannon, City of Knoxville Mayor. “We look forward to many years of use by generations of families in West Hills.”.

West Halls Park also celebrated the resurfacing of the basketball court, pickleball courts and tennis courts at the ribbon cutting for the trail.