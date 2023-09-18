KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Criminal Court Clerk recently unveiled a new website with the goal of helping people attending court.

The updated website showcases an interactive map that assists people in navigating downtown and the City-County Building. Other features include finding future court dates, searching the daily docket, downloading information for the official apps of the Criminal Court Clerk, and additional communication tools.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of our revamped website with new features like the interactive map,” said Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond. “Many people tell us they do not know where to park if they need to come downtown, and they do not know where to locate the courts. This is the first interactive map to assist persons maneuvering downtown and the City County Building.”

The website is the latest addition to the Criminal Court Clerk’s “technology utilization to better serve Knox County residents,” according to a release from the clerk’s office.

The office also launched a Mobile App and PayIt this year. The app can be used to find information on the Clerk’s services, while PayIt offers a way for residents to make secure, quick, and efficient payments to the court online.

“Upgrading technology has been a top priority for my office,” said Clerk Hammond. “Launching the new website along with the mobile app is the latest step to fulfilling our goals of providing great service to the courts.”

The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office is responsible for maintaining, recording, and preserving the records of Knox County’s Criminal, General Sessions-Criminal, and Fourth Circuit Courts. Moreover, the office provides services to the public, including aiding individuals in driver’s license reinstatement and offering expungement screenings.