KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Register of Deeds is working to give people a deeper look into the local real estate market through a new website and newsletter.

The new website was launched earlier this week. It features “all things property related,” according to the county. People will be able to find sales, prices, foreclosures, mortgage lending information and sales analysis that measure the strengths and weaknesses of the current market. The website can be found here.

“I wanted to give the public something more open and user friendly,” said Knox County Register of Deeds Nick McBride. “Right now, it seems like people have a big interest in the market, so we wanted to revamp the website to make such information – past and current – easier to find.”

For those interested, McBride’s office is offering a free weekly real estate transfer report. This report will be emailed each Monday and have information from the week prior. To subscribe, click here.

“The report will look at all the properties that were sold and provide a legal description of each piece,” McBride added.

The officer has also rebranded its property fraud alert program. This free service lets owners know if there is a potential threat to their property so they can act before it is too late.

People who sign up for alerts will receive an email immediately when “a document has been recorded that affects that person’s name, business name, or real estate,” according to the county.