KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two new residential halls were approved for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville on Friday by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees. Recently, the university has been struggling with housing availability.

The new communities will add 1,900 beds to the university’s housing inventory and are expected to open for the fall 2025 semester. RISE Development, LLC will be responsible for financing, designing, and constructing the project while the university will retain ownership of the land.

“We are excited to continue the Rise Development, LLC partnership with the support of the Board of Trustees,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas. “The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is thriving, and the development of these new residence halls will help us build a more dynamic on-campus student experience and meet the needs of a growing student body, while providing our students with affordable campus housing options.”

The first of the new residences will be built at the intersection of Andy Holt Avenue and 20th Street and will have 750 beds. The second, between Caledonia and Terrance Avenues, is expected to have over 1,100 beds.

The State Building Commission will need to authorize and approve the ground lease and management agreement. UT said that this is expected to happen later this year.

The project to build the new residential communities was announced in May 2023.