KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alzheimer’s is a disease all too familiar to many around the country. In Tennessee, at least 120,000 people are battling the disease. Recently the FDA fully approved a drug that will slow the progression of Alzheimer’s symptoms in the early stages.

WATE’s Ken Weathers shares his mother’s battle with the disease and the hope Leqembi offers families.

Weathers is a face seen on TV every week, bringing you the most up-to-date forecast, and is a trusted presence in our community. Like many others, he had his life changed when Alzheimer’s hit his family.

“It started slowly but then quickly kind of ramped up as she got closer to the end of her battle. Had a lot of family support, had a lot of friend support with people from her church,” Weathers said. “That’s key, you can’t do it all yourself, you have to get help. That’s one of the main things that the Alzheimer’s Association here can help with, especially the local chapters. They can put you in touch with people you can talk to.”

The FDA approved Leqembi late Thursday afternoon. The drug has been shown to slow the overall progression of early Alzheimer’s symptoms. The approval of this new drug shows that there is a glimmer of hope for those battling the disease.

“Leqembi is shown to slow the progression of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in early stages,” Morgan Vance of the Pat Summitt Foundation said. “Leqembi is shown to slow the progression of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in early stages.”

This new drug shows how far society has advanced when it comes to Alzheimer’s related medications, making something seemingly impossible, possible.

“Four or five years ago this was probably unthinkable. You would hope that at some point in your lifetime that you would see a treatment or a cure for it, but now this is hopefully that very first step that could finally bring an end to it,” Weathers said. “That is really exciting, not just for me but everybody else that’s dealing with this.”

Like Weathers and Vance, many now have hope that there is a light starting to show at the end of the tunnel for those battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will now expand coverage of the drug, meaning there will be access for an estimated one million people with early forms of the disease. Without insurance, the drug could cost more than $26,000 a year for patients.

Leqembi is approved only for people with early forms of Alzheimer’s. It’s not a cure and will have a boxed warning containing side effects including the risk for brain swelling or bleeding.