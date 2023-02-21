KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a woman while in custody of the Knoxville Police Department, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

Lisa Edwards, 60, died of a stroke Feb. 6, according to the District Attorney General’s office. She died of natural causes and law enforcement interaction did not cause or contribute to her death, the office said in a press release.

Edwards became unresponsive Feb, 5, while in police custody after allegedly refusing to leave a Knoxville hospital after being treated. She died the next day at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

According to the District Attorney, Edwards’s death was caused by “ischemic stroke due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” The autopsy report from Knox County Regional Forensic Center also reports that hypertensive cardiovascular disease, morbid obesity, chronic alcohol abuse, acute bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease significantly contributed to her death.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new information as well, saying that Edwards flew to Knoxville from a nursing home in Rhode Island on February 4, the DA’s office said. Edwards suffered a stroke that left her wheelchair bound, and at some point during the flight from Rhode Island to Knoxville, she began complaining of abdominal pain, according to the DA’s office.

Once the plane landed at McGee Tyson Airport, paramedics were called to take Edwards to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she was evaluated and diagnosed with constipation before she was discharged, the TBI investigation found.

The DA’s office said that Edwards sought additional treatment on Feb. 4 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center where she was admitted and observed overnight. Around 6:55 a.m. on Feb. 5, Edwards was discharged, the DA’s office said, but she refused to leave.

Security officers issued a trespass warning for “Disruptive Behavior, Trespassing” to Edwards and then called the Knoxville Police Department, the DA’s office said. According to the release, Knoxville Police decided to arrest Edwards for criminal trespass after she refused to leave and called a patrol vehicle to take Edwards due to her mobility issues. Once she was in the back of the cruiser and being taken to the Roger D. Wilson detention facility, the officer stopped to “deal with another motorist” and saw that Edwards had become unresponsive, the DA’s office said.

According to the release, the officer then called for an ambulance, which took Edwards back to Fort Sanders Regional, where she was placed on life support until she died on February 6.