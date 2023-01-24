KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As ‘Roll Up Your Sleeve Week’ with MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues, WATE 6 On Your Side is showing how blood donations are saving lives in East Tennessee.

One of those lives saved is eight-year-old Noah Sileno, or ‘Baby Noah,’ as he’s been called over the years.

Sileno spends some of his days going what seems like 100 miles per hour.

“I’m not playing baseball right now, I play baseball in the summer,” said Noah. “I have basketball practice tonight, we already played two games and we won those two.”

Other days are filled with treatments. Noah relapsed about 15 months ago after being originally diagnosed with high-risk b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He still has another nine months of treatment left.

“We do chemo every day at home and extra chemo on Mondays and right now we go to the clinic every other week for blood counts,” said Noah’s mom, Martha Sileno. “Then we go to the clinic once a month for spinal taps with chemo or IV chemo’s.”

Along with the daily treatments is the daily reminder of all the friends they’ve met and some who they’ve lost along this journey. A tree of hope, as they call it, sits in their dining room adorned with homemade ornaments in the shape of ribbons, each one with its own specific color matching the type of cancer that friend may have had.

“Those are the people who have been through my journey of the clinic and through cancer,” said Noah. “The ones that have angels are the ones that are in heaven.”

One of the ornaments near the very top will soon get wings added to it.

“Unfortunately, we’ve just lost our five-year-old friend Wyatt,” explained Martha. “Today, I’ve seen a little bit of survivor guilt for the first time because Wyatt relapsed a week before we did with a different type of cancer.”

“You do kind of wonder, like, ‘He did all his treatment too, Mommy, why am I still fighting cancer and he had to go to heaven to get better?’,” said Martha of how Noah reacts to the news of a friend passing.

Martha said one thing everyone can do to support all children fighting cancer is to donate blood.

“In the last four years Noah has had 21 transfusions between blood and platelets, he actually just had one about four and a half weeks ago,” said Martha.

She explained Noah’s hemoglobin had dropped saying he looked pale and didn’t have any energy.

“Thankfully we got the blood transfusion and even before the transfusion was over, I’ll never forget it, besides his color coming back, he said, ‘Mommy, for some reason I’m feeling really good.’” She said that was something she had not heard Noah say in about two weeks.

“It’s good to give blood because you don’t know who you’re giving blood to, but you’re saving their lives,” added Noah.