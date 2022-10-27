KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonprofit is helping 15 families to experience the Tennessee vs. Kentucky football game in a unique way.

Special Spectators will host VIP all-access game day experiences for seriously ill kids and their families. The organization partners with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to host children and their families annually at one football game at the University of Tennessee.

Before the game, Special Spectators is planning to participate in the tailgate with food, inflatables and games.

The children and their families will get the opportunity to participate in the Vol Walk and be on the field during pregame warm-ups.

The organization’s goal is to give families a Tennesse football experience at no cost.

Thursday night the organization partnered with Bella’s Blessings to raise money for Special Spectators and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital at their Bella’s Special Blessings Knoxville Fundraiser.

The event is presented by Garza Law Firm and the proceeds will be spilt between Special Spectators and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The night will include dinner, live music, a silent auction and feature past Tennessee greats, Jeff Hall as Emcee, plus Will Overstreet and his wife, Jennifer, as speakers.

Special Spectators is a completely volunteer-run nonprofit organization. Since 2002, they’ve hosted more than 10,000 patients, parents and siblings at nearly 500 games — mostly college football.

Since 2006, Special Spectators has partnered with the University of Tennessee Athletic Department and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to give East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patients and families unbelievably memorable Vols game day experiences.

The Special Spectators rely on donations to continue their program. To make a donation to the organization, click here.