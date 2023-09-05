KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonprofit is coming to Knox County, aimed at giving incarcerated youth a second chance through mentoring. The VERB Kind has partnered with the Richard Bean Juvenile Detention Center to provide hope and opportunity to incarcerated youth.

For a couple of hours every Monday night, incarcerated youth at the Richard Bean Juvenile Detention Center will get to meet with VERB Kind Mentors. The volunteers will work to provide inspiration, visibility and encouragement to help the children and teens.

“Verb stands for Victory, Everyday, Restoring Belief. We win every day by not only restoring belief in the kids but also in people who are watching right now because society has written off a lot of these kids. To be honest, there are some kids who will not change, but there are some kids in that juvenile detention center who are people who have made wrong choices that need that second chance that take it and end up doing something amazing with their lives,” said Haley Hunt, CEO & founder of The VERB Kind.

The partnership between the nonprofit and the detention center aims to make sure the youth know how to access the resources available to them by guiding them in the right direction. The VERB Kind said that this collaboration is a significant step forward in their mission to provide incarcerated youth with the tools and support they need to build brighter futures.

“Here at the VERB Kind, there is no conditional love or conditional mentoring. We are going to go in there and give these kids hope whether they’ve done the minor thing or the massive thing and let God take care of the rest,” said Hunt.

Hunt said they are committed to showing these young individuals that they are loved and they have a future.

“The VERB Kind believes that love is an action,” continues Hunt. “Many of these young individuals have been let down in the past and are accustomed to people not following through on their promises. We are a group of individuals who go in weekly, bringing hope behind these walls and bridging the gap between their current circumstances and their aspirations.”

The VERB Kind is based in Florida and has one program in Alabama. This is the first time the nonprofit is helping out in Tennessee. Hunt added that they are excited to make a positive impact in the lives of these young individuals.

“We all deserve a second chance, some of us need a few extra, but the point is, these kids need hope,” said Hunt.

If you would like to learn more about the VERB Kind, including how to volunteer, visit their website.