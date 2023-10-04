KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers from Knox County and beyond showed up to support the son of a fallen Knox County Sheriff’s deputy during his baseball game.

Tucker Blakely, 29, died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He is survived by his wife and five-year-old son.

His son had a game on Tuesday and since his father could not be there, officers showed up to support him. Brittany Williams, the mother of one of the son’s teammates, shared her thanks to the officers on Facebook.

(Photo via Brittany Williams)

(Photo via Brittany Williams)

(Photo via Brittany Williams)

(Photo via Brittany Williams)

“They didn’t leave until the family was ready to leave. They selflessly entertained little kids – who didn’t quite understand why they were there – enamored by the lights and motorcycles during a time, I would imagine, they just wanted to go home and process the last 48 hours… but they served with their hearts. They did exactly what Tucker always did when he was with the boys … he would answer the police questions, let them look in his car and cheer each one of them on like they were his own. His presence was felt tonight as each of his brothers & sisters stepped in and filled the heartbreaking void that will forever be felt in this world and on the bleachers of our little ballpark,” wrote Williams on Facebook.

Tributes and memorials have been coming in for Blakely since his death. To name a few, students at the University of Tennessee painted The Rock in his honor, a procession in his honor saw law enforcement line the streets and officials from across the country shared their respects.

Blakely graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in November 2021. He was a graduate of Powell High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife and five-year-old son.