KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lines were out the door for a well-known Old City brunch restaurant Wednesday afternoon after they announced their upcoming closure.

Downtown Knoxville‘s OliBea on South Central Street announced on its Facebook page that the business will be open through June 22. They have invited everyone to come out for one last “OliBea biscuit.”

OliBea (WATE Staff)

According to OliBea’s Facebook page, the owner, Jeffrey DeAlejandro, is focusing more on his family:

It’s been nearly 10 years since Olibea first opened in the Old City. I cannot thank you enough for all your support over the last decade. From our move down the street to COVID survival, you have loved Olibea during its ups and downs. Many of you feel like old friends. Many of you have become friends with me, the Olibea family and my own family. I have cherished so many moments like Biscuit Fest, the Southern Food Alliance and the Old City Long Table. I will forever hold onto the weddings, birthday celebrations and anniversaries where you have asked me to share my love through food. It’s hard to believe that I have now been a part of the downtown food scene for over 15 years, but now it’s time for my fresh start. If you know me, you know that my family means everything to me. It’s time for me to pour more into my family, so I have decided to close OliBea for now. I am looking so forward to continuing to be a part of our downtown’s growth with the Courtland Group Development and Real Estate. I will still be downtown – just in a new role! Thank you Knoxville. Thank you to my Olibea family who has been such an important part of our success. Big shout to Alan Hernández for killing it! Love you chef! Big things coming for you! We will be open through Thursday, June 22nd so come for one last Olibea biscuit and use those gift cards. I love you, Knoxville! Thank you! Jeffrey DeAlejandro

OliBea prides itself on using local and regional ingredients to cook for their customers. Named after the owner’s children, the business has had a lot of people stopping to eat, including friends and their families. One customer said he has stopped at the breakfast spot once a month since it opened.

“It’s sad. To a culinary student in Knoxville, we understand the reasons for it, things happen,” the customer said. “But it’s definitely going to be a hard thing to let go of. A lot of good meals here. Good memories.”