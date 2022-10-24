KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Central Depot, a cocktail bar in Knoxville’s Old City, is closing. The bar shared the news on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“It’s the kind of post that most of us have seen countless times. I’m here to tell you that, regardless of how many of “these” I’ve read in the past, devising the appropriate group of words to assist in sharing this news is proving impossible. That said, let’s get to it. Central Depot will be permanently closing its doors,” wrote the owner on Facebook.

Central Depot’s last day will be Monday, Oct. 31. The bar added that they will be closed on Oct. 24 to regroup before their final days. They will be open from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

“Please, come join us this next week in celebrating the end of an era,” added the post.

Central Depot opened in December 2017. In 2020, the bar’s owner Will Bolduc shared with WATE the struggles of operating during the pandemic with the mandated closures.