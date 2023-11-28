KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested following a shots fired incident and short police pursuit.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Knoxville Police officers heard gunshots in the area of 700 Merchant Drive. According to KPD, witnesses shared that the driver of a black pickup truck fired several rounds in the parking lot of Austin Steakhouse before driving away.

A little while later, officers spotted the truck and tried to stop it, but KPD said the truck fled and a pursuit began. The truck eventually pulled over at the Inskip Ballfields and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Brandon Reece, 40. KPD said he has multiple prior felony convictions and a handgun was found in the truck. He has been charged with felony reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest.