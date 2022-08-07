KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a crash incident at the intersection of N. Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on N. Broadway towards the exit to Hall of Fame Drive when his truck hit two pedestrians who were crossing N. Broadway.

The pedestrians were described as one man and one woman. They were both taken to the UT Medical Center.

The woman did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center.

KPD said Warren was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI. He was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction personnel.