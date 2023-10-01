KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is dead after a crash on Central Avenue Pike early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The department released that officers responded to the scene on the 4100 block of Central Avenue Pike around 1:15 a.m.

Only one car was involved in the crash. Knoxville Police said that the investigation led them to believe that a Mini Cooper driving south on Central Avenue Pike ran off the road and struck a telephone pole before coming to a rest in the Fountain City Auction parking lot.

The driver was taken to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Knoxville Police said there were no other occupants in the car.

The crash remains under investigation. According to KPD, evidence at the scene suggest that alcohol was a factor in the crash.