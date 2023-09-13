KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in West Knoxville, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies responded to Ebenezer Road at Farrington Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday where a single vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead. The name of the driver has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Knox County Medical Examiner and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Unit processed the scene. A KCSO spokesperson said that the preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor to the crash.