KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A single vehicle crash left one person dead in the early morning hours of July 4, Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Marine Road in South Knox County. KCSO says the preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene, KCSO said. Their body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver’s name will be released after their next of kin is notified.

KCSO said the cause of the crash was under investigation, and the road remained closed as utility workers repaired downed power lines.