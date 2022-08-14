KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting happened at a café in Knoxville on Gleason Drive early morning Sunday.

Knoxville Police Department responded to a call about a shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Café at 8111 Gleason Drive. The officers arrived at the scene and found two people injured by the shooting.

Both victims were described as males. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers provided aid to the second male victim. He was taken to a Knoxville hospital. According to KPD, he is expected to survive his injuries.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.