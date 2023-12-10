KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another has been charged after a crash on I-40 East Sunday morning according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said the crash was caused by a vehicle travelling the wrong way.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash with injury on I-40 East near I-640 in West Knoxville.

According to the investigation conducted at the scene by KPD, a driver was driving a Subaru sedan in the wrong direction (west) on the eastbound lanes of I-40 when it collided with a Toyota Prius traveling in the correct direction (east).

The passenger of the Prius was rushed to the UT Medical Center but passed away shortly after her arrival. The Prius driver, however, did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was identified by Knoxville Police as Ellen Rideout, 34. According to KPD, investigation into the crash led to Rideout being arrested on charges of DUI and Vehicular Homicide. Rideout was booked at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The details surrounding the crash and the events leading up to it are currently under investigation by KPD.