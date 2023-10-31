MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff Office has identified the victim and the suspect of a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday in the Mascot area.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Old Rutledge Pike around 7:45 p.m. where a male victim was found suffering what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Andrew Buckner, 33, of Knoxville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathan Rolen, 49, of Knoxville was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A KCSO spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding Buckner’s death remains under investigation.