KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died and another person was injured following an early morning crash on Western Avenue, according to Knoxville Police. The department said investigators suspect alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Western Avenue near Ball Camp Pike.

Investigating officers believe that a BMW sedan driving west on Western struck the back side of another sedan driving west. Knoxville Police said both cars flipped as a result of the collision, and the driver of the BMW was ejected from their vehicle.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver of the other sedan was taken to UT Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD said that based on evidence at the scene, alcohol was possibly a contributing factor to the crash. The crash investigation is ongoing and is being led by KPD’s crash reconstruction investigators.