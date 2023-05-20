KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another one is injured after a shooting Saturday Morning on Magnolia Avenue according to Knoxville Police Department.

Police say they responded to multiple shots fired around 4:15 a.m., at The Kave near the area of Magnolia Avenue and N. Olive Street. Officers say they found a man in a parking lot who had at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Knoxville Police said.

While officers were on the scene, police say a second gunshot victim arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical center in a personal vehicle. That person was stabilized and transferred to UT Medical Center.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police say they found numerous shell casings in the parking lot of The Kave and the immediate surrounding area.

According to police, there is no suspect information at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.