The aftermath of the collision crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane on Tuesday, Dec. 13. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A collision involving two trucks on Strawberry Plains Pike trapped one person in Knox County Tuesday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County’s Facebook post.

Crews arrived at the crash scene on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane around 2:05 p.m. A semi tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines collided trapping one person in the wreck.

According to Rural Metro Fire, emergency responders were able to cut through the vehicles to release the victim. The victim was taken to a trauma center with reported serious injuries.

Rural Metro Fire arrives at the scene of the collision crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane in Knox County on Tuesday, Dec 13. (Courtesy of Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident, according to Rural Metro Fire.

“Please slow down and be aware of everything happening around you as you travel the roadways. This time of year, it is very easy to be distracted with the events around the holidays, but when you’re behind the wheel, you must focus on the task at hand, driving,” Rural Metro Fire posted to Facebook.