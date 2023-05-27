KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is injured in an East Knoxville fire according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire department posted on Twitter about the fire around 11:30 a.m. The Tweet says that a patient is “needing transport.”

According to KFD, crews are on the scene of an RV fire in East Knoxville, however, an address was not listed in the tweet.

The photo of smoke posted by Knoxville Police Department.

The fire department also included an image from what appears to be a far off camera or a drone with the tweet showing a column of black smoke rising in the distance.