KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Strawberry Plains Pike in Knox County around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
One injured person was found in the 8000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike. They were taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the investigation led by the Major Crimes Unit is in its preliminary stages. More information will be released as it becomes available.