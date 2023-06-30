Police and first responders respond to a shooting in the 7900 block of Strawberry Plains Pike June 30, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Strawberry Plains Pike in Knox County around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

One injured person was found in the 8000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike. They were taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the investigation led by the Major Crimes Unit is in its preliminary stages. More information will be released as it becomes available.