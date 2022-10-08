KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Saturday around 11 a.m., KPD officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2800 block of Linden Avenue, which is roughly four blocks form Chilhowee park. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police say he was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, there is no suspect information according to KPD. They say the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and it is ongoing. Police say that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Police say that anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.