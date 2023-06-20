KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — AMC Theatres will close one of its two Knoxville locations this week, a company spokesperson announced.

The final day of operation at the AMC CLASSIC East Towne 10 on Millertown Pike will be Sunday, June 25, an AMC spokesperson confirmed.

Through Sunday, moviegoers will still be able to see The Flash, Elemental, and No Hard Feelings at the theater, according to AMC’s website.

The East Towne 10 location was one of the two Knoxville theatres participating in the AMC Theater’s Summer Movie Camp screenings of family-friendly movies for $3 on Wednesdays and $5 on Saturdays. The Knoxville 16 location is also listed among the participating theatres.

After East Towne 10 closes it’s doors Sunday, AMC fans in the Knoxville area will still be able to catch their favorite films at the Knoxville 16 location on North Peters Rd, the Foothills 12 location in Maryville and the College Square 12 location in Morristown.

“AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions to close or acquire locations on a theatre-by-theatre basis based on what will best strengthen the Company going forward,” the spokesperson said.